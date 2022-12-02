Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray continues to find himself in headlines, even with the team on their bye week.

Murray has found himself going back and forth with former Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson, but his play has more so been the talk of town with Arizona having won just four games through 12 weeks.

Thus far, Murray's thrown for 2,359 yards and 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions with a passer rating of 87.1. Murray places no higher than tied for 15th in any of those categories.

As for NFL.com's QB Index Rankings heading into this week, Murray finds himself exactly around that area.

Kyler Murray No. 15 in QB Index Rankings

"Fantasy Heads enjoyed seeing Murray plow for 56 yards and a score on the ground against the Chargers. His electric dashes are Arizona's most marketable moments on offense," said Marc Sessler.

"Still, we're stuck watching a Cardinals scheme that so often asks Kyler to create out of chaos and pray wingman DeAndre Hopkins will help save the day. They combined for a signature score against the Bolts, but -- like clockwork -- the attack went totally dead with a trio of final-frame three-and-outs when it mattered most.

"With Arizona's playoff hopes on life support, practical concerns linger about the long-term workability of a team led by coach Kliff Kingsbury and his emotions-on-the-sleeve passer."

Sessler then inserted some words from NFL insider Ian Rapoport on the relationship between he and coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"I think it's always tense with Kyler. With Kliff, he works hard, but it's very chill. With Kyler, it's always tense," Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

"... We're all kind of focused on that relationship. I would imagine it's going to be tense with any coach and Kyler because he wants what he wants, he sees what he sees, he's very demonstrative about it and he's kind of curt. ... He's very blunt."

Three spots ahead of Murray: Jimmy Garoppolo (12), Kirk Cousins (13) and Trevor Lawrence (14)

Three spots behind Murray: Ryan Tannehill (16), Jacoby Brissett (17) and Derek Carr (18)

