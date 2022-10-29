Any matchup for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is a prime one.

Hopkins has long been one of the best receivers in the game, dominating through all phases and overcoming any look defenses may have brewed for him.

After serving his six game suspension, Hopkins made his season debut in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints and appeared to skip no beats, catching ten passes for 103 yards.

He also drew a handful of flags down the field and in the end zone to help the offense, too.

Hopkins played a significant number of snaps out of the slot, straying from his typical boundary position.

"This offseason we talked about just trying to maximize him. Looking at some of the other pieces where he would fit best, and we've made a conscious effort to really try and move him around and do a better job with that," Kliff Kingsbury said this week.

"I think he has a better understanding of our offense now, and the complete scheme, not just what he does. I think that's helped all of us. I'm excited to see what he can do the full week of practice. I think it was pretty remarkable him getting in there last week and having the production he did, so hopefully this week he can even take another step."

With the Cardinals traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings this week, Hopkins is due for another big outing according to Pro Football Focus, as PFF placed him in their "Five WR/CB matchups to target" list this week:

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. CB Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings

The following are bullet points provided by PFF in their analysis, which is also accompanied by their data table:

-Arizona at Minnesota brings an exciting 49.0-point over/under. The Cardinals are 3.5-point road underdogs.

-X-wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ (64.2 PFF receiving grade) Week 7 season debut brought intriguing developments. Over the first two years of his Arizona tenure, Hopkins took 1,340 of his 1,658 snaps lined up wide-left (80.8% rate).

-He had taken just 168 snaps (10.1% rate) in the slot.

-Last week, Hopkins played in the slot on 29-of-62 snaps (46.8% rate), lined up wide-left on 26 snaps (41.9% rate) and lined up wide-right on just six snaps (10.0% rate).

-This newfound role provides Hopkins access to severe mismatches like never before.

-Among NFL wide receivers with at least 10 targets in Week 7, Hopkins ranked No. 1 in targets (14), receptions (10), explosive pass plays (three), yards per route run (3.55) and targets per route run (48.3%).

PFF shared their coverage snap grades and other snaps, which signals another big day for Hopkins is in line:

