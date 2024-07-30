Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Ready to Prove You Wrong
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray enters his sixth season at one of the sporting world's most prominent positions another season older.
Well, not "old" - he's only about to turn 27 years young.
"I'm still young," joked Murray when asked about heading into his sixth season as a veteran player.
Murray's seen ups and downs only akin to a roller coaster during his stint in the league. From being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick to numerous losing seasons, life in the desert hasn't been quite what Murray's anticipated as a serial winner dating back to his days as a high school quarterback.
Now, fully healthy entering this camp under the new regime of HC Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort, there's a sense of revival for not just the Cardinals, but also their Pro Bowl passer.
"It's been great. Just to be back out here, healthy, starting off the season with the guys - last year was completely different. I think a couple days ago I was talking to Izzy [Woolfork, AZ QB Coach] and the trainers just about how blessed I feel as far as just to be healthy and be back out there just doing what I love. It's a blast," Murray told reporters.
"We're getting better every single day, chasing the ultimate goal. The guys in that locker room I got complete faith in, and I'm excited."
Much has been said about Murray, both before and after the massive $230.5 million contract extension he received a few offseasons ago. He's seen his leadership questioned, play extra-critiqued and abilities doubted through his up-and-down start.
Murray's shed most (if not all) of those narratives through his rehab and guidance from the new regime, mostly propelled simply thanks to belief from Arizona's prominent decision makers.
This offseason, Murray organized (and paid for) a massive team-bonding trip for 12 of his skill group players to Los Angeles, where the team rented a luxurious house and practiced at UCLA.
Bonding trips aren't uncommon, but for a quarterback who many insisted couldn't put the playstation controller down, Murray's not playing games ahead of the 2024 season.
"I think it's an underrated thing. The camaraderie off the field, just loving each other, being together. Spending time together, getting to know each other. The teams I've been on that have been the best, we were tight off the field. It allows you to go harder for each other," said Murray.
"I think a lot of the guys that are in that room, they've been on really good offenses before and understand what that feels like. I know I have, and I know what this group is capable of. That's the exciting part. Not only do we have the guys in there, but they love the game and they're willing to work and they all understand it. That's half the battle is not only having the guys but want them actually believing in it."
The Cardinals sure do believe in themselves, and perhaps rightfully so. Talent was added at every skill group with what many hope can be an improved offensive line to keep Murray upright.
"I think the sky's the limit. I don't put any limitation on what this offense can be or do," said Murray.
"I think we're very versatile, got great skill set as far as receivers and running backs. Again, me coming back healthy - I don't feel like I even scratched the surface of what I'm capable of as far as moving around, being a dual threat on the field at the back of the season. I don't put any limitation on what we can do."
The Cardinals hit the rebuild button in a massive way last offseason. Frankly put it was ugly - but needed if Arizona were to truly build themselves from the ground up. There's been no shortcuts taken by Ossenfort while Gannon's been an adamant believer in Murray, which impressed his franchise quarterback:
"They're doing everything - I feel like - in the right way for the betterment of the team. Kind of allows me to just be myself. JG understands who I am and how I am as a competitor. He wants to see me succeed. He wants this team to succeed. Our communication, we're locked in, and I love everything that they're doing. Our relationship is going to continue to grow and I'm excited about it," said Murray.
2023 was a year of growing pains for the Cardinals where not much was expected.
While Arizona's not quite pinned as a potential playoff contender, Murray says there's a sense of urgency from the Cardinals - which was a big proponent of that "boys trip" you hear all about:
"I think that goes back into the sense of urgency. Getting all those reps that we got, we may not have gotten if we didn't do those things off the field, because there's a sense of urgency there," said Murray.
"We want to hit the ground running. We're not coming out the season - despite what everybody thinks or what they're saying - we know what we want to do in this locker room. In order to do that you have put the work in."