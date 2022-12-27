Arizona Cardinals Snap Count Analysis: Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay

The Arizona Cardinals weren't able to pull off a Christmas Day victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's what their snap counts looked like:

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-11 and continue to limp their way to the finish line of the regular season.

After a 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cardinals conclude their 2022 schedule with road trips to Atlanta and San Francisco.

Here's the snap counts from Sunday's game:

Cardinals Offensive Snap Counts

For what feels like the first time in history, the Cardinals had their entire starting offensive line and quarterback play 100% of snaps. Notably, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward was a healthy scratch that saw Josh Jones start in his place.

James Conner extended his touchdown streak while also extending his bell cow usage rate, playing 97% of snaps. Keaontay Ingram, who fumbled a pitch in the late stages of the game, played seven snaps.

Trey McBride continues his ascension as Arizona's temporary TE1, playing 84% of snaps. Maxx Williams and Stephen Anderson combined for 30 combined plays.

Arizona's WR room was the talk of the town after Sunday night. DeAndre Hopkins played all but five snaps but caught a mere one pass. Greg Dortch, who played 58 snaps (76%), paced the Cardinals with ten receptions.

Cardinals Defensive Snap Counts

Let's get this out of the way: Budda Baker fractured his shoulder during the game and still played every single snap. That is simply incredible.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton was the only other defensive player to play every snap. He was listed as questionable heading into Sunday night.

Jonathan Ledbetter got the start in place of the injured Zach Allen. Arizona rotated him with Michael Dogbe with J.J. Watt (95%) occupying most snaps in the other DE slot.

The usage of Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas continues to grow into the late stages of their rookie season as both saw season highs in snaps played.

