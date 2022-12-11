It's nearly time for Arizona Cardinals football once again, and Week 14's matchup welcomes a New England Patriots squad looking to keep their own postseason hopes alive.

Kliff Kingsbury and Bill Belichick have exchanged pleasantries all week, but tomorrow's primetime matchup will ultimately boil down to their ability to play chess on the field.

That's not exactly something Cardinals fans want to hear, especially against a team coached by one of the greatest to ever do it.

That's where we'll start these three keys to victory for Arizona:

Cardinals' Three Keys to Victory vs. Patriots

1. Kliff, Don't Overthink Things Kliff Kingsbury was brought to Arizona to draft Kyler Murray and build one of the best offenses in the NFL. Entering Week 14, Murray looks to have regressed and Arizona's offense has not yielded the expected results. Sure, four-of-five starting offensive linemen are missing along with tight end Zach Ertz. Yet Kingsbury, paid millions of dollars, is allegedly good enough to overcome those shortcomings. Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner and Murray are all healthy. There's plenty of ingredients in the kitchen to work with. Kingsbury often has a tendency to get cute when calling plays, only out-smarting himself and ultimately putting Arizona in worse position because of it. Against a very strong and disciplined Patriots defense, the Cardinals can't afford mistakes. Utilize Hopkins/Brown down the field. Keep the chains moving through Conner on the ground. Allow Murray to utilize his legs in space to his advantage. Simply put your best players in the right positions to make plays and let them handle the rest. Don't overthink things, Kliff. 2. Send the House at Mac Jones © Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC Patriots QB Mac Jones looked like a strong choice after his rookie season to continue growth and maybe provide stellar QB play for the first time since Tom Brady once dominated the field in New England. However, Jones hasn't quite looked as good under offensive coordinator Matt Patricia this year. In fact, Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph likened New England's offense to a defensive guy calling the plays. "I see an offense that's running the football well. It's a very conservative pass game. A lot of screens, all kind of screens. It's how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? 'Let's not turn the ball over, let's get 4 yards a play, and let's try to burn clock,'" Joseph said. "That's what they're doing and that's what he's going to do on Monday night. He's going to be patient. Maybe take a shot from time to time. But for the most part, it's run game, it's quick game, and it's screens." New England's offense hasn't scored a red zone touchdown since Week 9. The key to keep that going? Send the house, Vance. You certainly don't have to tell Joseph that twice, as he's naturally aggressive in putting pressure on quarterbacks. Still young in his career, sending everything but the kitchen sink towards Jones would force him to make fast and (hopefully) poor decisions. Ride James Conner The Cardinals, like any other offense, function best when all cylinders are firing and both dimensions are a threat. With plenty of attention expected to go towards DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, Arizona's rushing attack will have plenty of opportunity to pave the way to victory. The last time James Conner touched the field, he reached over 100 rushing yards against the Chargers and looked stronger with each touch. Kliff Kingsbury has often described Conner as a workhorse back, and as of late, Arizona has benefited from their RB1 wearing down defenses as the game goes on. "To have a running back on safeties, which is what you want to be able to have especially. He had 20 plus carries. Those guys were worn out, yards after contact. Him just wearing down their secondary was really good for us," said OT Kelvin Beachum after the loss vs. Los Angeles. The Patriots will ultimately force Kyler Murray to win Monday's game with a strong rushing defense. Their five rushing touchdowns are tied for the best in the league and they allow a mere 4.2 yards per carry. The likelihood of Conner having another career outing is low, but it's still important for the Cardinals to remain committed to pounding the rock.

