Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Monday night's meeting with the New England Patriots.

The Arizona Cardinals have deemed three players questionable and three officially out when the New England Patriots make their way to State Farm Stadium on Monday night. 

OUT- Rashaad Corward, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy

QUESTIONABLE- Zach Allen, Jonathan Ledbetter, Charles Washington

Cardinals-Patriots Saturday Injury Report

ARI NE Game Status

Kingsbury previously ruled Moore out after practice but added Murphy wasn't likely, either. Neither made an appearance all week. 

Allen was a no-show today at practice after falling victim to illness while Ledbetter and Washington have practiced the last two days in limited fashion. 

Greg Dortch, Trysten Hill and DeAndre Hopkins are officially off the injury report and good to go. 

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

