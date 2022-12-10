The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) could play spoiler on Monday Night Football when they face the New England Patriots (6-6), who are just outside the AFC playoff picture.

Arizona had the bye in Week 13, but will also be without two major contributors in WR Rondale Moore (groin) and CB Byron Murphy (back). Injuries have hurt the Cardinals as they will be heading for its third .500 or worse season in four years.

At the moment, FiveThirtyEight gives the Cardinals a 1% chance of making the playoffs.

Here are four Cardinals storylines to watch as the action unfolds at State Farm Stadium:

Must-Win for Patriots

With only five games remaining in the season, winning against the Cardinals is crucial for Patriots if they want to make the postseason. New England will play the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills in its final three games. All three teams would make the playoffs currently.

The Patriots are coming off of two straight losses. Despite beating them twice, they are still one game behind the New York Jets (7-5) and are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6).

Vance Joseph Took Playful Dig at New England

The Patriots have had a tough time pushing the ball down field and rank last in the league in red zone touchdown percentage, per TeamRankings.com.

Joseph has taken notice, and told the media what he thinks about New England's offense, which is run by offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

“It’s like a defensive guy is calling the offense,” said Joseph.

He then added, “It’s how a defensive guy would call offensive plays, right? Let’s not turn the ball over, let’s get four yards a play and try to burn the clock. That’s what they’re doing. That’s what he’s going to do on Monday night.”

The Cardinals will still have to face a more-than competent running back in Rhamondre Stevenson. Arizona ranks 21st in yards per carry allowed (4.6) and have also allowed a 113.6 quarterback rating to running backs this season.

But Arizona could get right against New England, who will be without leading receiver Jakobi Meyers. If New England's receivers fail to separate, the Cardinals pass-rush could come into play. Arizona had four sacks in their previous game against the Chargers.

Mac Jones has played well in his previous two games, throwing for three touchdowns with no interceptions. But he could have his work cut out for him, if Arizona limits the running game.

Rushing Offense vs. Bill Belichick

The Patriots have one of the best run defenses in the league as they have allowed just five rushing touchdowns this season.

James Conner and Kyler Murray will be challenged by New England, especially with Matthew Judon working the edge.

However, the Patriots were exploited against Chicago's Justin Fields and Baltimore Lamar Jackson. With nothing to lose, Arizona could use Murray's mobility on designed runs to keep Belichick guessing.

Murray has run over 55 rushing yards in each of the team's last two games. He has a touchdown in that span.

D-Hop Has Favorable Matchup

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

When does DeAndre Hopkins not have an edge against the opposing cornerback? He's totaled 85 receiving yards or more in five of his six games played this season.

But he will face a Patriots team that hasn't had an answer for top tier receivers. They allowed Justin Jefferson to nab nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving. A week later, they allowed Stefon Diggs to catch seven passes for 92 yards and a score.

If New England plays man-to-man, Jonathan Jones will cover Hopkins. They could opt to double-team Hopkins, but they will also have to worry about Marquise Brown.

Arizona hasn't shown consistency on offense throughout the season with injuries deteriorating their offense line and other areas on the squad.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has to take advantage of Hopkins and his matchup on Monday.

