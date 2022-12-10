Three receivers for the Arizona Cardinals made their way on the injury report ahead of Week 14's matchup against the New England Patriots.

DeAndre Hopkins popped up with illness on Thursday but practiced fully the last two days and was taken off Saturday's injury report. He will play on

Rondale Moore, still dealing with a hamstring injury, was officially ruled out after not practicing all week.

Enter: Greg Dortch.

Dortch also found himself on the injury report with a thumb injury but was a full participant each day.

Officially off the game status portion, Dortch has the green light to again take Moore's spot in the slot on Monday.

He's been fairly productive when given the opportunity.

Greg Dortch Game Log as Starter

7 receptions / 63 yards

4 receptions / 55 yards / 1 TD

9 receptions / 80 yards

9 receptions / 103 yards

In the previous two games where Moore started prior to his early exit vs. SF, he registered at least ten targets in each game.

Case in point: The Cardinals love utilizing slot receivers.

Dortch, available in nearly every fantasy football league on the web, should be worth a look if you need a spot-start in what is the final week of the regular season in the fantasy landscape.

With Hopkins and Marquise Brown in the mix, the likelihood of Dortch having a monster game is relatively small.

On the other side of the coin, the superstar duo is likely to draw most of the attention from New England defenders, and if Kliff Kingsbury continues his love and admiration for screen passes to slot receivers, Dortch should see his share of opportunities.

After a career day in Mexico City in his last start, Dortch had his praises sung by quarterback Colt McCoy.

"I thought Dortch did a nice job of stepping in. And there were some timing things that he hadn't had reps on during the week that Rondale had all the reps.

"But Greg Dortch is a great football player. I know Kyler trusts him. I know I trust him. He brings a lot of juice to our football team. And I thought he did a really nice job stepping up."

The Patriots have been fairly solid in pass coverage this season, although the loss of Jalen Mills may just open things up a tad more for Arizona.

Dortch won't finish with WR1 numbers, but if you're looking for a one week plug to help keep the ship afloat, much worse options exist on the waiver wire.

