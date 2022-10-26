Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Injury Updates Given

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice after what was deemed a "mini bye" following their Thursday Night Football win over the Saints.

The win helped draw Arizona to one game within .500, but the Cardinals now look ahead to their next challenge in the Minnesota Vikings.

The first day of practice featured a handful of guys missing in action:

The first injury report of the week will be released later today, so we'll find out who is absent due to veteran days and who is actually injured.

Humphries was present but walked off the field before stretching began. Kicker Matt Prater was also spotted at practice, which leads us to the roster moves Arizona announced this morning:

Cardinals Make Roster Moves

Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster from the practice squad

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence was placed on injured reserve.

Offensive linemen Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora were signed to the practice squad

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was released from the practice squad

Blankenship has received a vote of confidence from the Cardinals, but such is life after watching Matt Ammendola miss crucial kicks in the weeks prior to his signing. Prater has missed action this season due to a right hip injury.

Lawrence was placed on injured reserve following a shoulder injury, and he'll be out at least four weeks. He had hand surgery earlier in the year, too.

Reporters were able to speak with Kliff Kingsbury today, here's what we gathered from his press conference:

Kliff Notes

- Today was dubbed as a "hybrid" practice after a long weekend of rest

- Kingsbury wouldn't fully commit to a bigger package for Robbie Anderson this week

- Rondale Moore should be getting more opportunities as the season progresses

- Prater was labeled "day-to-day" and suggested he may only kick field goals. not kickoffs

- James Conner and Darrel Williams are also day-to-day

- Kingsbury is hopeful within the next couple weeks Rodney Hudson will be able to play

- It's a wait-and-see with Rashard Lawrence and was given a month's timeline to return. Surgery is a possibility.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Marco Wilson's Development Proven by Winning Award

Cardinals Sign Rodrigo Blankenship ot Active Roster

Packers Linked to A.J. Green

Cardinals Receive Mediocre Grade for Robbie Anderson Trade

J.J. Watt Welcomes Baby Boy to World

Should the Cardinals Trade A.J. Green?

WR DeAndre Hopkins Mic'd Up vs. Saints

Cardinals Climb B/R Week 8 Power Rankings