Cardinals Enter Week 10 as Betting Underdogs to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are +1.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook ahead of their Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals were betting favorites in their last three-of-four games, but after a dismal stretch that has seen the team lost their last four-of-five, oddsmakers clearly are shifting towards the opposite end of the spectrum. 

Heading into their Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals are +1.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook

Both teams have just three wins on the season thus far, but Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. 

The Cardinals are 0-3 in NFC West games, both straight up and against the spread. They've covered just once in their last five games. 

The Rams are 2-5-1 against the spread thus far, as only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a worse record vs. oddsmakers. 

Both squads are dealing with injuries along the offensive line and have underperformed despite superstars on both sides of the ball. A loss for either team would push them further down the totem pole, practically erasing what little hope is left for a late season comeback. 

Pro Football Network's BJ Rudell offered some early insight 

"It’s not generally wise to split a bet on such a narrow line. But I don’t see how the Rams can dominate in this one; their offense simply isn’t clicking beyond Cooper Kupp’s heroics. I also don’t see how Arizona can win; they’re a couple defensive upgrades away from containing proficient offenses."

"I believe the Rams will win something like 23-21. Two vastly underperforming teams trying to remain relevant. The defending champs win the tiebreaker, thanks to its high-end defensive playmakers."

We'll see if the line moves at all throughout the week, but this matchup could swing on either side

