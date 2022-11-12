The Arizona Cardinals just haven't been able to get anything going during their 3-6, but that hasn't prevented them seeing a few bright spots on their team.

DL Zach Allen had risen to the occasion multiple times, having his best season to date. The Cardinals have played tremendous defense at times, and Allen's newfound dominance can partially be thanked.

CB Byron Murphy has locked down prominent receivers throughout the season, potentially earning himself a monster payday next offseason.

RB Eno Benjamin has filled in admirably for James Conner during his stretch of injuries, too.

Yet as the second half of the season approaches, Bleacher Report says it's WR Rondale Moore who could break out:

B/R Projects Rondale Moore to Breakout in Second Half of Season

"Much like Amon-Ra St. Brown last year, Rondale Moore got off to a slow start in 2022. He missed the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. He only exceeded 50 yards in one of his first four games," said Alex Ballentine.

"However, he's slowly developing into the weapon the Cardinals envisioned him to be when they drafted him with a second-round pick in the 2021 draft.

"In the last two weeks, he has become a focal point of the passing game, garnering 18 targets that he turned into 15 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown.

"That increased attention from Kyler Murray isn't going to stop anytime soon. Moore has been one of the best yards-after-the-catch receivers this season. His average of 7.9 yards per reception is fifth in the league, per Next Gen Stats.

"With Marquise Brown healing from a fracture in his foot and the Cardinals' offensive line banged up, Murray will lean on Moore's ability to take a quick pass and create yards over the second half of the season."

Last week, Moore (10) saw double the targets DeAndre Hopkins had (5) in the loss to Seattle.

Moore's recent surge in production is surely a result of Kliff Kingsbury realizing his speedy receiver can actually run routes down the field as opposed to just taking jet sweeps and screens.

Will Moore's success continue? It's all up to his play-caller and how he's used.

