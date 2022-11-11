Nine Cardinals Listed as Questionable vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Sunday's Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and two players have already been ruled out.

Max Garcia and Rodney Hudson will not be of service for Arizona, as both did not practice in any capacity this week.

Questions around Billy Price starting at center now rise again, with many hoping for the start of Sean Harlow.

With Garcia out, the offensive line remains in limbo as to who will start between Lecitus Smith, Cody Ford and Harlow. Garcia likely may have started if he was healthy.

Nine others were labeled as questionable: Budda Baker, Greg Dortch, Cody Ford, Dennis Gardeck, D.J. Humphries, Christian Matthew, Byron Murphy, Kyler Murray and Matt Prater.

Kingsbury said Murray will be a game-time decision ahead of Sunday, while acknowledging Baker was essentially a zero-percent chance to play earlier in the week before making his first appearance at practice on Friday.

Rondale Moore, Kelvin Beachum, Jonathan Ledbetter and J.J. Watt carry no injury designations heading into Sunday.

Cardinals-Rams Friday Injury Report

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Matthew Stafford was progressing through the league's concussion protocol, listed as questionable with Robert Rochell and Brian Allen.

Greg Gaines and Alaric Jackson are doubtful while Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard were ruled out.

Inactives will officially be released 90

