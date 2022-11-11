The Arizona Cardinals won't know until pre-game on Sunday if they will have quarterback Kyler Murray against the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray injured his hamstring in the first half of last week's loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The moment he hurt it, the cameras for HBO's Hard Knocks picked it up:

"Felt my sh-- pull," said Murray during the second quarter vs. Seattle.

"Hamstring?" asked a trainer.

"Yeah"

"[We can] stretch it out at halftime."

After being listed as a DNP on Wednesday (although it was only a walk-thru, and Murray did speak with reporters), he was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday before reappearing on Friday once again.

Kingsbury spoke with reporters and confirmed he'll be a game time decision on the road.

"Yeah, it'll be game time. We want to see how he is moving around and make sure he's able to do what he can do if we're going to put him out there," said Kingsbury on Friday.

"He's thrown. Done his drops. So we'll see - Like I said I want to make sure that he can take off and do what he does with his legs if he's gonna be out there."

The Rams are dealing with a similar situation at quarterback, as Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol with his status unknown for Sunday.

Kingsbury confirmed the Cardinals wouldn't make their decision based off Stafford's availability.

Arizona needs a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, but they might be without their most pivotal piece of the puzzle.

Game statuses are due later today, as Murray is likely to be slapped with the questionable tag. We'll know 90 minutes prior to game time when inactives are due if he'll be playing.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

PFF Says Avoid Rondale Moore in Fantasy This Week

Kelvin Beachum Named NFL Community MVP

Kyler Murray Returns to Practice

Hard Knocks Shows Sideline Dispute Between Murray-Hopkins

Cardinals Take Elite CB Talent in Mock Draft