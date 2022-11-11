Kelvin Beachum Named NFL Community MVP for Week 10

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum has been named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 10.

Beachum is being recognized for donating $5,000 to host a food distribution event for more than 200 families at the Eisenhower School of Innovation in Arizona.

It's now a record fifth time that Beachum has accomplished this achievement.

“I'm honored to be named this week's NFLPA Community MVP,” Beachum said in a statement. “I have always believed that access to nutritious food and clean water are basic human rights; and as a father, a neighbor and a Christian, I feel a strong responsibility to serve others and be a catalyst for the solutions to significant problems our communities are facing.”

This was Beachum's second year of hosting the drive-through food distribution with the United Food Bank. He had help from his Cardinals teammates as they handed out boxes of food and fresh product to underserved families at the Eisenhower School of Innovation in Mesa, Arizona. He also spent time signing autographs and communicating with over 700 people who were served.

Beachum is a former NFLPA player representative. He is a monthly volunteer with the United Food Bank, which fights global hunger. The 33-year-old was also a Cardinals’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee in 2021.

Beachum has been an extremely active member in all four team markets he has played in (Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, New York and Arizona), which led to him also being NFLPA Community MVP in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Beachum's foundation or a charity of his choice. He will take part in a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children’s hospital.

Beachum will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.

