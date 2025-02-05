Could Cardinals Free Agent Follow Coach to Cowboys?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are potentially set to lose one of their top offensive linemen in this year's free agency cycle.
Starting right guard Will Hernandez looks to test the open market after his two-year, $9 million contract with the Cardinals concluded at the end of 2024.
His offensive line coach - Klayton Adams - was recently promoted to become the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Could Hernandez follow Adams to Dallas?
At Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt caught up with Hernandez, who gave a strong endorsement for his former coach:
"That's exactly why Dallas picked him up. From a player's perspective I'm telling you: you guys got the right guy. You got a guy who cares and a guy who is going to fight with everything he has to get things done no matter what," said Hernandez.
Hernandez spent the first four years of his career with Dallas' division rival New York Giants after being made a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, so it's unknown if any of that assumed resentment still harbors within Hernandez despite spending the last three seasons with Arizona.
Players following coaches to new destinations is certainly nothing new for the league. Take in example former Cardinals pass rusher Zach Allen, who departed in free agency to follow defensive coordinator Vance Joseph with the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2023 season.
To replace Adams, the Cardinals hired Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye.
Hernandez - appearing on the PHNX show - left his future out in the open while also saying he'd welcome a reunion with the Cardinals - you can read more about that here.