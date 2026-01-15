9 Cardinals Marked as Potential Cut Candidates This Offseason

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are well underway with their coaching search, though the Cardinals will still have some hefty decisions to make in the coming months on what their roster will look like moving into 2026.

Of course, that will largely depend on who the Cardinals hire — though general manager Monti Ossenfort is returning for his fourth season leading the charge and likely has strong opinions on who should stay and go.

When it comes to potential cut candidates, OverTheCap believes nine Cardinals could be on the chopping block this offseason based off their criteria:

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Murphy-Bunting brought Super Bowl experience and hope of being a starting caliber cornerback for the Cardinals when he signed ahead of 2024, though a mix of injuries and overall poor play prevented him from hitting his ceiling. The Cardinals can save $7.24 million against the cap if they cut him.

Verdict: He's likely gone considering the top depth at cornerback Arizona has unless he's willing to completely re-work his deal.

Baron Browning

Browning was acquired via trade in the 2024 season and has been a nice rotational piece to Arizona's outside linebacker room. However, he was a darling of the previous coaching staff. It does feel like he's hit his ceiling as a player. Can he contribute more? Is he worth the $4.66 million savings for the Cardinals?

Verdict: It wouldn't be a complete shock if Browning is gone, but we'd learn more towards him staying.

James Conner

Conner's been the heart and soul of this Cardinals offense in recent years, though a season-ending injury on top of being on the wrong side of 30 makes him a prime cut candidate this offseason. Arizona would save $7.58 million against the cap if they part ways with the team captain.

Verdict: This has serious D.J. Humphries vibes all over again where the Cardinals had to swallow the pill and move on. It's a tough move, but it might be the right one.

BIlal Nichols

Nichols played in just ten games across two years for the Cardinals due to injuries, which was unfortunate as he was truly healthy for majority of his career before arriving to the desert — which just seems to be an unfortunate trend for this roster. He'd save the Cardinals $5.8 million if cut.

Verdict: Nichols very likely will be released this offseason.

Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson, 32, was never going to stuff the box score stats as a gap-eating interior defender, though it still felt like his 2025 season was more quiet than loud. Tomlinson would save the Cardinals $9.4 million this offseason if released.

Verdict: Arizona will have to weigh his potential impact and depth in the defensive line room against a pretty sizable chunk of savings. Ultimately, Tomlinson probably is sent packing.

Jacoby Brissett

OverTheCap's formula spit out Brissett as a candidate (due $4 million, has what they deem a negative contract fate and within top 100 of players with worst contract valuation above median starter) though it would be shocking if Brissett goes anywhere.

Regardless of Kyler Murray's fate, Brissett at absolute worst will find himself as the 1B option in Arizona's quarterback room entering 2026.

No verdict needed, Brissett is staying.

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Daivs-Gaither was signed to replace Kyzir White as the running mate next to Mack Wilson. He played in all 17 games for Arizona in 2025 and while he didn't play head-shakingly bad, his future depends on the opinion of rookie linebacker Cody Simon.

Verdict: With a $5.1 million cap savings, that's tempting for the Cardinals. It feels like a coin flip, though he might just find himself back in camp competing for a starting spot with Simon.

Zaven Collins

The former first-round pick hasn't been able to find sustained success at either inside or outside linebacker. While he's a tremendous run defender, the Cardinals couldn't squeeze notable pass rush production out of Collins. He can save Arizona $4.3 million against the cap this offseason if cut.

Verdict: This situation feels a lot like Davis-Gaither's in the sense of Arizona not quite having to make a move, and at worst he feels like another veteran rotational piece. Collins stays.

Evan Brown

Brown has been the continual starter at left guard since arriving last season, though his play took a turn for the worse. After departing due to personal issues, Jon Gaines showed some promise in his place, and with a $4.9 million incentive to part ways with Brown, the Cardinals might make this decision at the start of the offseason.

Verdict: Brown is gone.