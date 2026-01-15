Loaded Cardinals Mailbag: Coaching Search, NFL Draft and Cap Space

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues to ramp up, with 13 names in the mix for the job and potentially more on the way.

Naturally, that dominated this mailbag and I wouldn't expect anything else from a fan base eager to see which direction things could go.

So, without wasting any more time, let's dive into your questions before my agent gets a call and I'm also interviewing for the gig.

Mando asks: A coaching change usually ends up meaning that they'll replace some of our guys with their guys. Who do you think is most susceptible to ending up being cut and replaced on the roster right now?

Mando, I'm looking directly at some names in that 2024 free agent class.

Guys such as Sean Murphy-Bunting ($7.2 million) and Bilal Nichols ($5.8 million) make a lot of sense as the Cardinals look to free up some cap space this offseason. Those guys combined would save Arizona $13 million in cap space alone.

If you're looking for a big name to watch, I think James Conner's time could be coming to an end (D.J. Humphries style) after the injury with $7.5 million in cap savings if he's cut pre-June 1.

Dalvin Tomlinson ($9.4 million), Akeem Davis-Gaither ($5.1 million) and Evan Brown ($4.9 million) could also force the Cardinals into some tough discussions.

Bryan asks: Because I know you love math, what's your best guess on cap space for free agency?

I'll have you know I was so good at math in community college I took the same class multiple times, thank you.

Without Kyler Murray ramifications (which seem impossible to project now), the Cardinals have a projected $15.1 million in effective cap space for 2026, which essentially is cap space the team will have with their projected draft class signings already factored in.

As mentioned above, I think Murphy-Bunting and Nichols are gone. I also think the Cardinals part ways with Conner, too. That gives them an immediate $20.5 million increase from three players.

I do believe one of the three of Tomlinson, Davis-Gaither and Brown will be cut, so conservatively we're looking at roughly an additional $25 million added to Arizona's initial $15.1 million.

After triple-checking with my calculator, that's $40.1 million in effective cap space. Teams typically like to carry at least $5 million in cap space towards the regular season as emergency funds so realistically the Cardinals will have around $35 million to spend this offseason, if not more.

Michael asks: If we can’t land John Harbaugh at HC who would be the next best fit for the Cardinals' playbook scheme?

Ryan asks: It feels like a pipe dream with this ownership but how would you think the ownership could entice Harbaugh to come to the desert?

I have good news and bad news on this front.

The good news for Cardinals fans? Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's contract is up, and now that Jonathan Gannon is officially gone, Arizona doesn't have an offensive system for 2026 currently in place.

The bad news? That very, very likely isn't going to be Harbaugh. Yes, the Cardinals reportedly held preliminary talks with him, though numerous insiders suggest Arizona's on the outside looking in for his services.

I'm not sure the Cardinals can meet Harbaugh's reported demands, and with that (to take a bit from Shark Tank) — he's out.

As for candidates Arizona's interviewed, I'm personally a big fan of Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who has worked under the guidance of both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

For coaches who haven't spoken with the Cardinals yet, I highlighted former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as somebody I'd like to see Arizona engage with.

Eric asks: Are the players dissatisfied with the Cards’ front office and ownership?

Eric, this is a good question.

I think the Cardinals' locker room understands their role in how 2025 went. Not all the blame falls on them, but speaking with many of the guys at the end of the season and at exit interviews, they clearly understood better football simply needs to be executed between the lines.

On that note, I don't believe the players are dissatisfied with general manager Monti Ossenfort. I think a major reason for the excitement entering 2025 was due to the roster he put together — on paper.

As for ownership, Bidwill's NFLPA report card grades have been telling. His two grades directly from players themselves were an F in 2024 and a D- in 2025.

I doubt that grade rises in 2026, though Arizona announced they're building a new facility in the near future, so that might earn some good grace with players.

Charles asks: Who are we most likely to hire and what's the timeline on it?

Bo asks: What are the odds the Cardinals are the last opening to get a coach?

I'll answer the timeline questions first.

I'm not quite sure on the Cardinals being the very last opening to be filled this time around — most notably because they didn't even have a general manager hired at this point last time — but the reality is top openings will be filled first, and Arizona simply isn't that at this point in time.

Ossenfort himself said it would be an extensive process, so that let us know off the jump the Cardinals were going to take some time.

On that note, for people freaking out: Only the Giants have reportedly found their next head man. Eight other teams don't appear to be super close to following suit, including the Cardinals.

As for who they're most likely to hire, word on the social media streets is Vance Joseph is going to get an extensive look. I simply can't get on board with that.

I think Klint Kubiak is a strong name to watch if they (inevitably) don't land Robert Saleh, but this truly does feel like anybody's guess at this stage.

Sundevil9314 asks: What would be the absolute worst position - purely based on need - for the Cardinals to draft at 3?

Quarterback.

With Dante Moore going back to school, a top quarterback option is off the table for the Cardinals and all other interested teams.

Fernando Mendoza seems to be stamped as the number one overall pick while No. 2 is officially up for grabs with Moore staying in the college ranks.

Whether QB2 is Ty Simpson or QB3 is someone else with Arizona on the clock, that truly seems to be way too high for any quarterback in this class to go.

The Cardinals taking a quarterback at three, especially now, just for the sake of doing so would be malpractice. They're better off keeping Kyler Murray if that's still the plan.

Ed asks: What’s your final letter grade for the Cardinals season based on record and efforts?

Contrary to some online opinions, I don't think the Cardinals gave up on the season. I simply think they were just out-schemed and out-played more times than not, especially down the second half of the schedule.

Based on record? F. It was playoff contention or bust for myself entering this year given how the 2024 team barely missed the postseason and only seemed to be upgraded over the last offseason.

Based on effort? I'd still give a C. Nothing heroic to ultimately save results but also still passed the eye test.

Overall grade: D.

Ryan asks: How likely do you see the Cardinals making a bold move to trade up and get the kid from Indy?

I'll try to make this short and sweet since we're already almost 1,300 words into this, but Ryan I'd be extremely shocked if the Raiders are willing to move off that pick.

Fernando Mendoza looks like he checks all the boxes of an NFL quarterback, from arm talent to mobility to intelligence to character. The Raiders, much like the Cardinals, desperately need a vision for the future.

They've got their ticket. And while Ossenfort should be hounding the Raiders' phone lines all the way until they're on the clock, it doesn't feel like Las Vegas will take a gamble with moving off the pick.

Monsterdemo asks: Out of Vance Joseph, Arthur Smith, and Mike McCarthy, who would you hire?

Monster (assuming your father goes by Mr. Demo), this is a solid but easy question in my mind.

I'm going McCarthy.

McCarthy has vast head coaching experience with Super Bowl pedigree and has extensive experience on the offensive side of the ball, where it's no secret the Cardinals need some help.

Not that he's some knight in shining armor, but compared to Joseph (who we've seen before in the desert) and Smith (who is known for stagnant offenses) this answer feels pretty clear to me.

Bryan asks: With Dante Moore going back to school who would you take at 3rd overall if the NFL Draft was today?

To be quite honest I think the Cardinals are again good candidates to trade down, but if they stick and pick, there's some quality talent available at their disposal.

Caleb Downs would be very enticing. So would Rueben Bain Jr. or Spencer Fano/Francis Mauigoa, though it would feel early to take any of those names.

I'm not in the camp of taking a wide receiver. And quite honestly if you see a mock draft plugging a wideout to the Cardinals in the first round, don't associate with that person anymore.

That also goes for a running back. And I'm looking directly at Todd McShay and Mel Kiper when I say that.

The Cardinals need a defensive playmaker. A versatile football player who can play in the front seven as either an off-ball linebacker or edge rusher, think Micah Parsons but your mom tells you "we have Micah Parsons at home."

Get ready to learn Arvell Reese, buddy.

