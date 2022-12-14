How the Cardinals Could be Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention in Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals could see their postseason hopes officially done for this week in a variety of ways.

The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to miss the postseason after a tumultuous season that saw a barrage of injuries and other factors play into their current 4-9 position.

As of now, the Cardinals are still mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot. Yet with the 49ers winning last week, Arizona's only path to the postseason is now through one of a handful Wild Card spots.

Three teams are already find themselves eliminated from contention: Houston, Chicago and Denver. The Cardinals would very well join them this weekend.

How the Cardinals Could Officially be Eliminated From Playoff Contention in Week 15

As of now, the Cardinals are one of five teams that have less than a one percent chance to continue their season past Week 18 according to FiveThirtyEight. Cleveland, New Orleans, Los Angeles (Rams) and Pittsburgh are the others.

There's a few scenarios where Arizona's hopes get eliminated this week:

ARI LOSS TO DEN

OR

ARI TIE + SEA LOSS OR TIE

OR

ARI TIE + NYG/WAS TIE

OR

SEA WIN + WAS OR NYG WIN

The mantra in Arizona has quickly turned to a "just finish strong" mentality.

“It’s been one of those years where it seems like every week something’s popping up, and we’ve got to continue to focus on the task at hand and that’s to try and win the next game," said Kliff Kingsbury on Tuesday.

"Anytime you lose your starting quarterback and a teammate, a guy that a lot of these guys have been here now with for four years, it’s a challenge but we’ve got great leadership in that locker room. We’ll continue to try and build and play better this next week.”

Can Colt McCoy help pull off one of the greatest late season turnarounds in NFL history?

Unlikely, but the Cardinals continue to insist they'll play hard until the final whistle of the season.

