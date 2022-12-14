Rondale Moore, Kyler Murray Head to IR in Slew of Cardinals Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves on Wednesday:

Designated offensive lineman Will Hernandez to return from the injured reserve list

Signed tight end Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad

Signed quarterback David Blough to the active roster from Minnesota’s practice squad

Re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the active roster

Placed wide receiver Rondale Moore and quarterback Kyler Murray on injured reserve

Signed quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad

According to the press release, "The Cardinals now have 15 players on the team’s injured reserve list including seven offensive starters. Only Denver (17) has more players currently on IR than the Cardinals."

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters earlier today and said Murray would go on injured reserve soon. He is expected to have surgery after Christmas.

The move to put Moore on injured reserve was a surprise, as he is now set to miss the rest of the season. Greg Dortch normally takes his spot in the slot but Arizona utilized Robbie Anderson and A.J. Green more in their loss on Monday night.

The return of Will Hernandez will be very welcomed for a team missing all but one starting offensive linemen in Kelvin Beachum. Hernandez has 21 days to be activated to the roster and can be called up at any time. Arizona hopes Rodney Hudson will follow suit soon.

With Murray heading to injured reserve, the Cardinals signed two quarterbacks in Blough (active roster) and Strong (practice squad). Colt McCoy will assume starting duties with Trace McSorley as his No. 2.

Maxx Williams and Jace Whittaker were also brought back to the active roster. Arizona released CB Trayvon Mullen yesterday.

The Cardinals play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

