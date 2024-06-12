Cardinals, Cowboys Nearly Traded on Draft Night
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals released their latest rendition of Flight Plan (the team's YouTube video series) this week, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at general manager Monti Ossenfort and his crew during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals were rumored to be interested in moving off either of their two first-round picks at No. 4 and 27. They ultimately stuck with their top pick and drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. despite heavy interest from teams looking to move up, though many thought Ossenfort would again look to wheel-and-deal with his other selection.
Arizona took Darius Robinson and was very pleased to land the Missouri DL, though they did try to move up to pick 24 with the Dallas Cowboys.
"Miami's on the clock at 21 - six players are going to come off the board. If we get a couple picks to go our way, we might just sit. We're talking to Dallas - Dallas is interested in bailing. The one we got to worry about here is Green Bay for the big guy [Robinson]," said Ossenfort on draft night.
Ossenfort then contacted Dallas and offered picks 27 and 104 for 24 and 174 - "obviously depending on if our guy's there."
When the 24th pick was on the clock, Ossenfort was spotted pacing back and forth in the war room saying, "come on. Come on."
The Cowboys ultimately traded their pick to the Detroit Lions, who drafted Alabama CB Terrion Arnold - a player the Cardinals showed interest in throughout the draft process. Detroit offered pick 29 and 73 for 24 and a 2025 seventh rounder.
Ossenfort - three picks out - calls Terry (assumingly Fontenot, GM of the Atlanta Falcons) and informs them Arizona won't be trading back out.
"Hey Terry, we're going to be picking a player. Unless we get totally busted here over the next three picks Terry, we're going to probably pick," Ossenfort said.
After the Packers drafted Jordan Morgan and Tampa Bay drafted Graham Barton, Ossenfort said "that's the best news all night" before drafting Robinson.
Arizona did do some trading on Day 2, though they ultimately stayed put on both selections in the first.
The phones - as expected with Ossenfort- were busy, however.