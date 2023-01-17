Media Exclusive Interview With New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort met with reporters after his introductory press conference and touched on everything from Kyler Murray to team-building.

The Arizona Cardinals officially introduced general manager Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.

Ossenfort replaces former general manager Steve Keim after a decade of service to the Cardinals in that position. Keim stepped away due to health reasons.

Ossenfort comes from two strong organizations in the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. With Tennessee, Ossenfort climbed up to the ranks of director of player personnel before landing in Arizona. Prior to his time with the Titans, he helped build rosters that won four Super Bowls in New England.

Ossenfort touched on a variety of topics during his press conference earlier this morning. However, Cardinals media members were able to get up close and personal to speak with Arizona's newest general manager.

In a bit more of a relaxed setting, Ossenfort was able to speak a bit more closely on everything from Kyler Murray to how he wants to build Arizona moving forward. You can that interview below:

