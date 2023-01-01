NFL Betting Experts Like These Three Player Prop Bets for Cardinals-Falcons

When the Arizona Cardinals hit the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to battle the Atlanta Falcons, betting experts across the web favor some notable overs for player props.

Unless you're a fan of the Arizona Cardinals or Atlanta Falcons, there's not much reason to watch their Week 17 battle. NFL RedZone might not even show the game for more than a collective minute unless Sunday becomes an absolute punt-fest in the worst way.

Yet with the expansion of legalized sports gambling, more and more people are finding ways to involve themselves in action like never before. Whether it be moneyline, spread or over/under, there's something for everybody to win a pretty penny on.

Yet with Desmond Ridder and David Blough commanding their respective offenses today, betting experts across the web took notice and have chosen the following player props to tail for Cardinals-Falcons:

DraftKings Likes Drake London Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

Player prop: Falcons WR Drake London over 58.5 receiving yards (-115)

"Even though the Falcons have struggled on offense over the last month, London has been productive despite that. He has gone over 58.5 receiving yards in three straight games, hitting yardage totals of 95, 70, and 96. Better yet, he’s averaging almost 11 targets per contest over that span. Falcons QB Desmond Ridder looked better in his second career start against the Baltimore Ravens last week, and London is easily his favorite target."

Covers.com Says Ride the James Conner Over 71.5 Rushing Yards Train

John Reger: "Instead of completely rolling the dice with Blough, Kingsbury might be relying much more on the run game. The player responsible for a majority of that production will be lead running back James Conner.

"Conner has been the lone bright spot for the Cardinals. Since returning from a chest injury in November that caused him to miss a month of the season, Conner has been very productive. In his last four games, Conner is averaging 86.7 yards per game. He has had 15 or more carries in all of those starts.

"The Atlanta Falcons have had trouble stopping the run this year. They rank 24th in rushing defense, allowing an average of 133.5 yards a game. This would be a perfect spot for Kingsbury to utilize Conner more.

"I think Conner gets at least 20 carries and goes Over the total.

"My best bet: James Connor Over 71.5 rushing yards (-117)"

Action Network Believes in Tyler Allgeier Over 75.5 Rushing Yards

Cody Goggin: "Tyler Allgeier should see a sizable workload in a likely positive game script. While I expect the Falcons to have a lot of success and lead for much of this game, Allgeier is the target for my best bet of this game. This line should be well over 75.5 yards as Atlanta may approach 40 total rushing attempts for the game and Allgeier will have plenty of opportunities to break off a big one.

"Pick: Tyler Allgeier Over 75.5 Rushing Yards. | Bet to 79.5"

