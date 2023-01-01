Game Preview: Can Cardinals Pull Off Upset in Atlanta?

The Arizona Cardinals travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. Falcon Report beat writer Daniel Flick answered some questions on the upcoming matchup.

It's nearly time for the battle of the birds to commence, and if smart, you'll put your money on the team wearing red, white and black.

The Arizona Cardinals travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons in the only Week 17 matchup that features two teams with five wins or less.

Players and coaches continue to play for their jobs while fans wouldn't be upset at a better draft pick with only two weeks left to play. Who will emerge victorious in either facet?

SI Sportsbook's line has moved another point in favor of Atlanta, stretching their margin to -6.5 points this morning. They're now just one of three teams favored by more than six or points this week.

To help preview the game, Falcon Report writer and NFL Draft expert Daniel Flick took time out of his busy schedule to answer a few questions about what should transpire later on today.

All Cardinals also answered questions on today's matchup, which you can find here!

1. Things have just not gone Atlanta's way this season. What do you think needs to happen in the offseason to turn the tide of the franchise?

Daniel Flick: The biggest question that needs to be answered is at quarterback - can Desmond Ridder be the guy? Atlanta's looking at around $80 million in cap space and should be aggressive in the free agency market.

If Ridder finishes strong, he'll get a chance to start next year, and the Falcons can use that money to build around him … but if he struggles (a mixed performance in a loss to Arizona would be a dagger), it's certainly possible they look for a big name under center, such as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson or Las Vegas Raiders signal caller Derek Carr, who have both been linked to Atlanta.

NFL games often come down to a few plays here or there, and the Falcons have lost eight one-possession contests this season - but with a legitimate presence at quarterback, it's not hard to envision that margin swinging in Atlanta's favor.

2. Desmond Ridder is poised to make another start. What are the early impressions of him in a Falcons uniform?

Flick: Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, has certainly flashed, and he's done so under difficult circumstances. His first professional start (and appearance) came in a hostile environment against a veteran New Orleans Saints defense, and the results were about as expected, as he completed just 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards.

Ridder's second start came against the Baltimore Ravens in the coldest home game in their franchise's history, and he showed marked improvement, completing 22 of 33 passes for 218 yards. He's still searching for his first touchdown, but he's also yet to turn the ball over.

Early reviews from Atlanta's coaching staff involve praise of Ridder's command, poise, decision making and accuracy, and he's yet to look rattled. There are certainly areas to improve, most notably starting faster, but he doesn't seem to be a fish out of water.

3. Give me one underrated Falcon on each side of the ball Cardinals fans should be on the lookout for on Sunday.

Flick: Offensively, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier has developed into a consistent contributor. Drafted in the fifth round after starring for the BYU Cougars, Allgeier has taken 166 carries for 817 yards, the second-most among rookie ball carriers. He needs just 207 rushing yards to break the Falcons rookie rushing record and has 944 yards from scrimmage this season.

On the other side of the ball, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is enjoying a strong year, as he ranks second on the team in sacks (four) and third in tackles for loss (five) and quarterback hits (10). Carter is a strong edge-setter who's seen his pass rush productivity increase over the last several weeks, and he's matched with star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to help Atlanta get more pressure.

4. Fill in the blank: If the Falcons win on Sunday, it will be because ______

Flick: The run game has another strong day. Atlanta ranks third league-wide in rushing at around 160 yards per game, and success on the ground has kept the Falcons in games all year. No matter the margin or clock situation, Falcons coach and offensive play caller Arthur Smith has been unafraid to stick with running plays, and the offensive line and halfbacks have delivered more often than not.

5. Both squads are in great draft position. Rather than giving me a prediction for the game, give me your prediction on who each team will take in the first round:

Flick: The Cardinals could really use a Denver Broncos victory in the next two weeks, but that seems particularly unlikely considering the schedule and other factors like, say, firing coach Nathaniel Hackett. Nonetheless, if Arizona is outside the top three and misses out on outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy seems like a good fit to help ease the loss of JJ Watt.

As for the Falcons, if Murphy and the other two are off the board, Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson is a logical pick, thanks to his length, athleticism and versatility. Quarterback could be in play if Ridder flops and no trade or free agency signing occurs, but it's difficult to foresee Atlanta going with another rookie signal caller.

