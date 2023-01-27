The Arizona Cardinals will need to add to their cornerback room in 2023. Pro Football Focus says Jamel Dean is just the guy for the job.

The Arizona Cardinals have some decisions to make.

The Cardinals are in search of their new head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury, but also have some massive changes coming to the roster. Arizona is slated to have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but also look to decide the future of 30+ players set to hit free agency.

One of the top players Arizona may lose is cornerback Byron Murphy, who looks to secure the bag after playing fairly well in the limited time we saw him on the field.

Three other corners could potentially leave the depth chart, clearing the way for the Cardinals to address the defensive backfield in the early goings of free agency.

Pro Football Focus went through a list of top ten defensive players and chose landing spots for them, and the Cardinals play the role of glass slipper for one corner potentially hitting the market.

PFF Labels Cardinals as Perfect Landing Spot for CB Jamel Dean

"Among cornerbacks who have played at least 500 coverage snaps and more than one season over the past four years, only Jaire Alexander (91.7) and Jalen Ramsey (90.4) have a higher combined coverage grade than Dean (89.9) heading into 2023. With the Buccaneers likely up against the cap this offseason, Dean will potentially earn the biggest contract of his career elsewhere," said Jonathon Macri.

"The Cardinals are on track to lose nearly 1,300 defensive snaps at cornerback with Byron Murphy, Antonio Hamilton and Jace Whittaker all set to become free agents this offseason. Dean not only fills a need but a scheme-fit, as well, in Vance Joseph’s zone-heavy defense — specifically one that heavily relies on Cover 3, which was also the case in Tampa Bay."

Dean, 26-years-old, was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, playing at least 13 games each of the last four seasons. This past year with Tampa Bay he registered 57 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions.

Spotrac has his market value around $16.5 million annually.

