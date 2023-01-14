The Arizona Cardinals' search for their next general manager could wrap up in the coming days, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was very clear on his plan of action when meeting with reporters earlier this week: Hire a general manager (preferably) before finding a new head coach.

It's not often where a team is tasked with filling both vacancies, yet that's exactly the boat the Cardinals find themselves in after a 4-13 season.

Bidwill admitted on Monday there was a sense of urgency to find a new general manager so the ball could get rolling:

"Oh, yes. There's an incredible sense of urgency and believe me, like I said, on the phone and exchanging texts and messages and phone calls, getting the input of a lot of folks and trying to get a 360 degree view of a number of candidates," he said.

"And we're also not done, there is no fixed list at this point. I'm trying to throw the net - cast the net as far and wide as I can."

Not even a week into the search, and Arizona may be putting a bow on their search sooner rather than later according to a report filed from NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport:

Wilson and Harris were the first to receive interviews, while Reese, Cunningham and Hortiz/Ossenfort followed later in the week.

With the head coaching interview process ready to really get underway after this week, we'll start to see more traction with hires and moves.

Arizona figures to be one of the first to pop in the news.

