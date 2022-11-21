Report: Colt McCoy to Start vs. 49ers

After another long week of build-up on an Arizona Cardinals classic "will this guy be healthy?" focused around the hamstring of Kyler Murray, who missed last week's win vs. Los Angeles.

Murray again found himself facing questions on his availability, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wouldn't let his quarterback play unless he was 100% ready to roll.

“Ultimately, I’ve got to be smart with where we’re at and making sure that he is 100% and can play his style of play, particularly against the top defense in the league right now. We want to be smart and put in him a position to be successful," he said during the week.

It looks as if Murray won't be handling snaps in Mexico City.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early Monday that Colt McCoy is again expected to get the start for the Cardinals, this time coming vs. a talented San Francisco 49ers defense on Monday Night Football.

“He’s probably—since I’ve been in league or really my whole career been the only really veteran quarterback, besides ‘Bake’ (Panthers QB Baker Mayfield) obviously in college," Murray said on McCoy as a teammate.

"He’s been around so much football, been around so many great coaches, dealt with a lot of players and schemes. He’s just a really intelligent football player and obviously great friend. He’s kind of got that father figure type of vibe to him. All the guys look to him and can trust him, really reliable, and accountable. He’s a great teammate (and) to have in my corner—the guys love him. There’s nothing more I could ask for out of a guy.”

In last week's win in Los Angeles, McCoy completed 26-of-37 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown. In the last two seasons, he has a 3-1 record as a starter for the Cardinals.

McCoy hopes to improve that record under the bright lights of Estadio Azteca against a formidable 49ers defense. He again will be missing all but one starter along the offensive line.

Official inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Cardinals Hope Hollywood Can Shine in Mexico City

Three Questionable, Three Out vs. 49ers

Cardinals, Eno Benjamin Hush on Departure

Two Cardinals Coaches Named Potential Future HC Hires

Zach Ertz in Good Spirits After Surgery