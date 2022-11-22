Six Notable Stats in Cardinals' Blowout Loss to 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-7 after an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and the search now begins for what can be salvaged out of the remainder of the season.

Despite hanging with double-digit favorite San Francisco in the first two quarters of the game, the Cardinals ultimately fell apart down the stretch - something fans have become all too familiar with during the reign of head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona - now on a short week - must see if they can salvage anything against the Los Angeles Chargers before their bye.

While the Cardinals turn the page and look ahead, let's take a look at six notable stats that tells the story of the game:

10- The Cardinals scored just ten points on the night, just one more than their season low of nine. They've now scored 12 points or less on three occasions all year, all coming against the NFC West. They were held scoreless in the second half, marking the third straight game the 49ers have shut an opponent out in the final two quarters of play.

24- San Francisco scored 24 unanswered points to finish the game after the Cardinals drew within four points before halftime. The 49ers scored a total of five touchdowns on the night, as Arizona didn't have any answers for what the Niners wanted to do.

67- Arizona tallied just 67 rushing yards on the night, with James Conner averaging a mere 3.0 yards per carry. The 49ers provided a stout defense heading into this matchup, but the Cardinals were unable to prevent themselves from turning into a one-dimensional team. Kyler Murray's legs were also missed in that facet as well.

3- The Cardinals allowed Jimmy Garoppolo to throw three touchdown passes tonight, the most he's thrown all season. You have to travel back to October of 2020 to find the last time he did that in a game.

103- Greg Dortch crossed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career, filling in for the injured Rondale Moore who was hurt after just two plays. Dortch - should Moore miss time - will again look to prove his worth and value under the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and potentially Marquise Brown.

0- Arizona brought down Garoppolo a whopping zero times on the day, just the third time all season where the Cardinals couldn't sack the opposing quarterback. They appeared to have found a groove in recent weeks, but were unable to win those battles in the trenches on Monday night.

