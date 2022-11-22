Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Dusted by 49ers 38-10

The Arizona Cardinals walked into Mexico City needing a win, yet it was the San Francisco 49ers who played as if their backs were against the wall.

In the bright lights of Estadio Azteca, the Cardinals failed to string together back-to-back wins for the first time all season, dropping to 4-7 on the season and facing a stark reality that the postseason just might be out of reach.

Here's how the action panned out in their blowout loss:

First Quarter

Under rainy circumstances, both the Cardinals and 49ers went three-and-out to start their opening drives.

Yet it was Arizona who opened the scoring first in Mexico City, as Matt Prater knocked through a 40-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

AZ 3, SF 0

That would be the only score of the first quarter, although the 49ers would venture down to the AZ 32 as the quarter ended.

Second Quarter

It wouldn't take long for the 49ers to take their first lead of the evening, scoring just 1:25 into the second via a Brandon Aiyuk touchdown.

SF 7, AZ 3

On the ensuing drive, the Cardinals would look to score on their own, getting down to the SF 40 before a taunting penalty on DeAndre Hopkins pushed Arizona back into their own territory.

Two plays later, McCoy would be intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers would waste no time, as Garoppolo found George Kittle just three plays later for a 29-yard TD reception.

SF 14, AZ 3

The Cardinals, thanks to a 47-yard reception from Greg Dortch, would eventually find the end zone for the first time on their ensuing drive. James Conner would punch it out from two yards out to bring the game back within one possession.

SF 14, AZ 10

Robbie Gould would bank a 39-yard field goal with under a minute left in the first half to extend their lead to seven.

SF 17, AZ 10

Third Quarter

The 49ers would waste no time on their first drive of the second half, as their lead would extend to two possessions after Deebo Samuel took a reverse 39 yards for a touchdown.

SF 24, AZ 10

After a series of punts, it would again be San Francisco changing the scoreboard, this time with Aiyuk's second score of the night, a 13-yard catch and scoot for six with mere seconds left in the third.

SF 31, AZ 10

Fourth Quarter

The 49ers would continue their scoring streak in the fourth quarter, as Kittle would become the second San Francisco player to reach the end zone multiple times on a 32-yard touchdown reception.

SF 38, AZ 10

The Cardinals would wave the white flag, putting Trace McSorley in action with ten minutes remaining.

After a punt, the 49ers would do the same with their starting quarterback, putting Brock Purdy in action.

McSorley would put the Cardinals in scoring position, but he would ultimately throw an interception in the end zone to put away all hopes of scoring more than ten points.

SF would run out the clock to end the game from there.

The Cardinals drop to 4-7 on the season. They next host the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

