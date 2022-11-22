The Arizona Cardinals again will need a second half comeback to get a victory, trailing the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 in the first half of Monday Night Football.

In a crazed environment at Estadio Azteca, mostly backing the 49ers, both teams would go three-and-out to open the game.

Matt Prater would boot a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring, giving the Cardinals an early 3-0 lead, the only score of the first quarter. Both teams would combine for a mere 131 offensive yards in a rainy opening period of play.

Arizona would go down another starter, as Rondale Moore would play just two snaps after injuring his groin. Greg Dortch would effectively take his spot the rest of the way.

San Francisco would find the end zone for the first time on the night via a seven-yard touchdown reception from Brandon Aiyuk, pushing San Francisco into the lead 7-3 in the opening minutes of the second quarter.

The drive, which spanned 82 yards, was just their second scoring drive of 80+ yards all season.

Looking to snag momentum on the following drive, the Cardinals would begin to drive into 49ers territory before a taunting penalty on DeAndre Hopkins would push Arizona back on their side of the field.

Two plays later, McCoy would be intercepted by Jimmie Ward.

The 49ers would make good on the turnover, as Garoppolo would find George Kittle for a 39-yard touchdown just three plays later to push San Francisco's lead to 14-3.

Arizona would finally reach the end zone on a touchdown drive of their own, as James Conner punched it in from two yards out to bring their deficit to 14-10. Greg Dortch's 47-yard reception helped put Arizona in prime position with under five minutes left to do so.

The 49ers would again march down the field towards the final moments of the first half, ultimately settling for a 39-yard field goal to push their lead to 17-10 with 43 seconds left.

The Cardinals weren't able to make good on anything after, eventually seeing the clock hit zero to head to the locker room.

Christian McCaffrey finished the first half with 79 total scrimmage yards. Both teams combined for 58 rushing yards.

San Francisco receives the ball to begin the second half.

