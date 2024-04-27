Cardinals Add Running Back in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the first of several third-round selections with Florida State RB Trey Benson at Pick 66.
More from Benson on NFL.com's scouting profile:
"Big back who might need to table his desires to be an elusive runner and adopt a more physical, decisive approach as a pro. Benson had just two seasons of collegiate wear and tear, but he only hit the 20-carry mark in one game. He runs with good knee-bend, agility and contact balance but takes too long to process the front and hit holes between the tackles. He has creative athleticism but lacks creative vision, so he would be wise to keep more runs on track and finish with consistent authority rather than searching for greener grass. Benson has some talent as a pass catcher and enough protection ability to warrant a role as a complementary three-down option." - Lance Zierlein
The Cardinals currently have James Conner, who is in the final year of his contract with the team. Besides Michael Carter, not many were confident in Arizona's running back depth marching into 2024.
Last season, Benson rushed for 905 yards for 14 touchdowns to go with 20 catches for 227 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Benson's an explosive back who thrives between the tackles. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and will serve nicely as a compliment to Conner during his rookie season. He is also fairly young, turning 22 this summer.