Data Shows Cardinals Finished With Least Valuable Draft Class
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are head over heels for their 2024 NFL Draft class, and rightfully so.
The Cardinals finished with 12 picks throughout the seven-round event, the most of any team in the league. Arizona saw the dust settle with two first-round picks and seven total in the top 90 - also more than any team in the NFL.
Massive talent was infused on both sides of the ball, and while national pundits raved about Arizona's draft haul, data suggests they reached nearly more than everybody else in the league.
Per Sharp Football Analysis, the Cardinals' DCOE (Draft Capital Over Expectation) of +1.57 was the third-worst in the NFL.
"After entering the draft with the #1 most draft capital, the Cardinals made the no-brainer (and expected) selection of WR Marvin Harrison Jr.," said Warren Sharp.
"From there, with all the extra capital, it was more reaches than steals, although Arizona did have their share of a few solid steals including OT Christian Jones and, to a far lesser degree, RB Trey Benson.
"Perhaps explaining some of the draft value issues was the hiring of new DC Nick Rallis from the Eagles to run the defense and the second year of former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon wanting to shape the defense.
"The Cardinals drafted three cornerbacks and two defensive ends. All 5 were considered reaches based on the consensus big board.
"Gannon went out and got his guys on his side of the ball, regardless of where they were projected…now he has to coach them up and make the moves pay off."
It should be noted that in the "reaches" column, four of Arizona's five Day 2 (rounds two and three) picks landed on that side of the line.
Fifth-round pick Christian Jones was the team's best value pick while sixth-rounder Tajhaun Palmer ranked dead last.