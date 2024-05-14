Pro Comparisons For Each Cardinals Draft Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Draft class was a big one with plenty of talented players and equally good team-building to continue making this roster in the image of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.
To be frank, the class as a whole looks pretty solid on paper.
But for many fans, there are several players who some simply aren’t overly familiar with and that’s what we’re here today to discuss. Everybody loves some good ole fashion player comps and I’ve done my best to come up with some to help paint a picture of who they are as players.
Some of these comps came pretty naturally, while others are far more based on projection.
Regardless, it was a good exercise to help understand what to expect from the player.
Without any further introduction, lets get things started with the big cheese himself, Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver
Comparison: A.J. Green, (formerly) Cincinnati Bengals
This is absolutely the perfect comparison in my eyes. Green was spectacular as a big target with long speed and an insane catch radius. Ignoring what Green did for his remarkable career, MHJ possesses the same skill set and play-style that Green had in his prime.
Darius Robinson, Defensive Lineman
Comparison: Cameron Jordan, (currently) New Orleans Saints
Robinson will be a pass rusher for the Cardinals. It doesn’t matter where that is, just as long as he’s asked to do what he does best. Jordan has found himself a wildly successful career playing off the edge in both 3-4 and 4-3 fronts. I believe this should be the case for Robinson. No matter what the alignment looks like, just make sure that Robinson is off the edge rushing the quarterback.
Max Melton, Cornerback
Comparison: Jonathan Jones, (currently) New England Patriots
I envision Melton as a guy who can play inside or outside. Jones bounced back and forth early in his career before settling into the slot and becoming a household name. Melton would love to find a niche like Jones has.
Trey Benson, Running Back
Comparison: Matt Forte, (formerly) Chicago Bears
Benson is a runner who makes the most of his touches whether it’s on the ground or through the air. In his two seasons at Florida State, he averaged nearly 6.0 YPC and over 11.0 YPR. That kind of efficiency, plus his prowess for scoring makes him a weapon. Forte was a very similar player; put the ball in his hands and good things happen. I also believe that Benson can become a stud pass catcher like Forte was.
Isaiah Adams, Guard
Comparison: Elgton Jenkins, (currently) Green Bay Packers
Adams is a big man with starting experience at right tackle but will be moved inside to guard where he has a much high ceiling. Jekins made a similar transition from Mississippi State to the pros, and he’s become a fabulous player for the Packers.
Tip Reiman, Tight End
Comparison: Nick Boyle, (formerly) Baltimore Ravens
Whether or not Reiman can become an elite receiver isn’t the sole reason the Cardinals selected him. The Cards needed a big-bodied tight end who is nasty as a run-blocker and that’s what they got in Reiman. He brings back memories of Boyle with the Ravens. Boyle was never an elite receiver, but he was good enough and made up for it as an elite run blocker.
Elijah Jones, Cornerback
Comparison: Kendall Fuller, (currently) Miami Dolphins
Jones is tall and lean, so being a strong press corner won’t be his immediate strength. As a deep zone defender, Jones can have quick success. Fuller has found success moving inside and outside, but the constant ha been his prowess in zone defense.
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Comparison: Jordan Whitehead, (currently) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Taylor-Demerson has fans excited about a versatile safety who can play near the LOS or deep and he was no stranger to box score stuffing. Despite his unideal size for the position, Taylor-Demerson has proven that he is just simply a good football player. Whitehead has turned out a great career in the NFL despite having similar limitations.
Xavier Thomas, Edge Rusher
Comparison: Nick Herbig, (currently) Pittsburgh Steelers
Thomas had a long career at Clemson with plenty of highs and lows. The best thing he can do is rush the passer, so the Cardinals can hopefully make that an easy transition for him. Herbig found some early success with the Steelers as a part-time edge rusher. A similar role would be perfect for Thomas.
Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle
Comparison: Austin Jackson, (currently) Miami Dolphins
Jones is lighter at 305-lbs and could stand to bulk up more to play right tackle, where he is best suited to line up at. Jackson came in heavier than Jones is, but Jackson was also a prospect who was best suited for the right side of the line. The Dolphins even played around with him at guard. Perhaps the Cardinals could also experiment with Jones.
Tejhaun Palmer, Wide Receiver
Comparison: Martavis Bryant, (formerly) Pittsburgh Steelers
Palmer passes the eyes test for what an NFL receiver should look like, but there’s still work to be done for him to get to the next level. Still, you can’t teach the freakiness he has athletically. Palmer is shorter than Bryant, but both are crazy raw players who have/had high enough ceilings to have me ready to shoot for the moon.
Jaden Davis, Cornerback
Comparison: Generic Special Teams Player
Davis’s only career interception was his freshman year at Oklahoma in 2019. He is a willing tackler, but he doesn’t offer much for ball skills. As of now, there isn’t too much that Davis offers as a defender, so he’ll need to find himself a niche as a specialist and work his way up from there.