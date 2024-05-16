Cardinals Release Full 2024 NFL Schedule
ARIZONA -- It's here, and it's beautiful.
The Arizona Cardinals officially released their 2024 NFL Schedule. We'll spare you any more time so you can start planning wins and losses as needed:
Week 1: AT Buffalo Bills
This will be the fourth time in the last five years Arizona has opened the regular season on the road.
Week 2: Los Angeles Rams
NFC West tension begins early with the Rams, who are now without Aaron Donald. This begins a three-game home stand for the Cardinals.
Week 3: Detroit Lions
Jonathan Gannon's bus vs. Dan Campbell's kneecap-biters - who will survive?
Week 4: Washington Commanders
The return of Kliff Kingsbury... and Zach Ertz.... and Jayden Daniels (that's probably a reach).
Week 5: AT San Francisco 49ers
The Cardinals see their three-game home stand end as they hit the road for their first divisional test on the road.
Week 6: AT Green Bay Packers
The Cardinals avoid a snowy Lambeau Field... hopefully.
Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)
The Cardinals get a primetime game!
Week 8: AT Miami Dolphins
No sun-baked homefield advantage for Miami at this point in the season.
Week 9: Chicago Bears
By now, No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will have had plenty of reps to his game.
Week 10: New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers once again visits town - hopefully he stays away from local podcasts.
Week 11: BYE WEEK
Week 12: AT Seattle Seahawks
Mike Macdonald had a farm - can he win at home?
Week 13: AT Minnesota Vikings
Will the Vikings be as good without Kirk Cousins? They'll have ample time to figure out before seeing the Cardinals.
Week 14: Seattle Seahawks
Arizona hasn't beat Seattle at home since 2020.
Week 15: New England Patriots
It will be odd not seeing Belichick on the sideline for New England for this one.
Week 16: AT Carolina Panthers
Former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young will have hopefully had a better sophomore campaign.
Week 17: AT Los Angeles Rams
The Cardinals have surprisingly won their last two-of-three on the road against Sean McVay's group.
Week 18: San Francisco 49ers
Arizona concludes their season against the 49ers, who have been known to take over State Farm Stadium with their fan base.
The Cardinals were possible candidates for two international games but were not chosen to travel to either Munich, Germany or London, England.
That's fine by Arizona, who is set to travel a total of 21,064 miles, good enough for 13th-most in the league. Fellow NFC West teams in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles all cracked the top six.
Most games will be during standard Sunday hours, as the Cardinals weren't chosen to play on any of the major holidays (Christmas or Thanksgiving).
Arizona will see all of the top three picks ahead of them in the 2024 NFL Draft with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye - all of whom are set to visit State Farm Stadium.
We'll have more coverage coming your way.