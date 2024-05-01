Cardinals Draft Pick Projected to be Top Rookie
ARIZONA -- Major expectations follow Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. entering his rookie season.
But how high are we talking?
When it comes to Bleacher Report's rookie predictions, Harrison walked home with a few notable accolades:
Most Receiving Yards
"Our panel went with the chalky pick for most receiving yards. The B/R scouting department graded Marvin Harrison Jr. as the best overall prospect in the 2024 draft class. He'll play for the Arizona Cardinals, who had a major need at wide receiver.
"Following the free-agent departure of wideout Marquise Brown, Harrison should see plenty of targets from quarterback Kyler Murray."
Rookie of the Year
"Anyone not picking Marvin Harrison Jr. to be the NFL's top rookie in 2024 is overthinking things—and I say that as someone who knows that it's a quarterback's world and that Caleb Williams walks into a pretty favorable offense and Jayden Daniels can be electrifying. They are the past two Heisman Trophy winners.
"Harrison is still the best prospect in the class. He's going to show it. This is a youngster who was an NFL wide receiver as a sophomore at Ohio State. A receiver who passed on just about all of the pre-draft process because rather than train for workouts he was "training to play football."
"He's the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Arizona before he ever plays a game. He has a quarterback in Kyler Murray who will realize by July that peppering Harrison with targets is a good idea. And he's going to destroy Puka Nacua's record for receiving yards in a season.
"A record that stood for decades falls two years in a row. Book it."
He also received votes for the specific Offensive Rookie of the Year award, tying Caleb Williams with two votes.
Harrison himself knows there's awfully high expectations coming - you can read more about that here.