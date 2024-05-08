Marvin Harrison Jr. Teases Jersey Number With Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The debate is seemingly over.
Arizona Cardinals fans have wondered since the moment WR Marvin Harrison Jr. officially joined the team what number he would wear.
For good reason, too. Harrison jerseys will surely sell like hotcakes throughout the country - let alone the Valley - ahead of his rookie season. Hopefully the hype matches the product on the field.
We'll have to wait to see if the generational prospect can make good on his potential, but the wait for what number he'll don with the Cardinals seems to be over.
From his official Instagram page, Harrison appears to be wearing No. 18, the same jersey number he wore while tearing defenses apart at Ohio State.
The number previously belonged to Cardinals OLB B.J. Ojulari, who was drafted last year out of LSU. The number carries a significant meaning to Ojulari and other Tigers players who are awarded the special number at LSU, so it was unknown if the defender would move off No. 18.
That appears to be the case.
Outside of 18, options appeared to be limited for Harrison. 8 and 88 are retired by the organization while 11 hasn't been worn since Larry Fitzgerald stepped away from the game. 4 was just taken by Greg Dortch - who switched from 83 - and most other aesthetically pleasing numbers were taken.
But alas, the number discussion can finally come to an end.
We'll see when fans can actually start buying the jerseys, as Harrison hadn't yet signed his NFLPA license agreement to allow his jerseys to officially be sold.
We'll get our first glimpse of Harrison at Cardinals rookie minicamp, which begins Friday, May 10.