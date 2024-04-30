Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Has Big Shoes to Fill
ARIZONA -- Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't even played a down for the Arizona Cardinals yet - though he knows he's got some pretty big shoes to fill.
Harrison - the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and the son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison Sr. - arrives to the desert with hope of elevating the Cardinals' offense to new heights.
Between his father and drawing massive comparisons to franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald, Harrison knows what's at stake when he steps on the field:
"I've always had big shoes to fill, and being an Arizona Cardinal, knowing the legacy Fitz had, I'm going to do my best to hopefully out-do him like I'm trying to out-do my Dad," Harrison Jr. said. "They both had Hall of Fame careers. Hopefully I can do the same."
Fitzgerald himself spoke to azcardinals.com on the expectations Harrison will face during his rookie season:
"When you deal with high-level achievers like Marvin, there is already an internal pressure that is way more than any external pressure you could ever give him. His expectation is to put on a gold jacket one day. That's been set in his own house. That's the expectation for playing receiver. Our expectations are going to pale in comparison."
Fitzgerald campaigned through the offseason for the Cardinals to take Harrison, and despite several rumors of Arizona moving down the draft board, the Cardinals stuck and got what they hope to be their playmaker of the future.
"When you see Harrison Jr. on the back of your jersey everyone is expecting big things," said Harrison.
Regardless if Harrison inherits the coveted No. 11 from Fitzgerald or if a different number is in the cards (no pun intended), the expectations of Arizona's newest pass catcher couldn't be higher.