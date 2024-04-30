Cardinals Got 'Guaranteed Future Star' in Top Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals walked out of the 2024 NFL Draft with No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who arrives to the desert with ability to trensend Arizona's offense overnight.
The Cardinals ultimately decided to stick and pick after months of speculation suggesting they could trade down, and now many believe Arizona snagged one of the best players of the future.
ESPN's Matt Miller says the team got the guaranteed future star of the class.
"The Ohio State product enters an ideal situation with quarterback Kyler Murray badly needing a true No. 1 wideout. Harrison (No. 4) is exactly that. And when healthy, Murray will feed his favorite targets, resulting in great production. Harrison is a pro-level route runner with fantastic size, speed and work ethic. He's the total package, and I've compared his game to that of A.J. Green," he wrote.
ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid believes Harrison is in the best position to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year:
"There isn't a receiver stepping into a better situation than Harrison, who is going to be the top option for Arizona. It's easy to envision Kyler Murray quickly becoming comfortable with him. My top-ranked player in the entire draft, Harrison has the high-end traits to put up serious numbers right out of the gates," he wrote, while also picking Harrison to win fantasy leagues for people moving forward.
"This one is an easy selection for me. As mentioned earlier, Harrison enters a situation where he'll become the immediate go-to option. I expect him to receive a high volume of targets and post big numbers as a rookie."
Plenty of expectations surround Harrison before he's even taken his first snap as a Cardinals player - we'll see if he can deliver on the hype.