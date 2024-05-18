Report: Fanatics Suing Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The wait for Arizona Cardinals fans to get their hands on Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys likely will continue.
Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Twitter/X:
"Fanatics filed a lawsuit today in NY Supreme Court against rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for breach of contract. Harrison’s team says it has no contract while the lawsuit states the two sides have a signed an autograph agreement dating back to last May worth more than $1 million."
Harrison - drafted No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft - has yet to sign his NFLPA group liscensing agreement, which would allow jerseys and other memorabilia to be sold with his name.
An ESPN report from over a week ago highlighted that Harrison is likely using the NFLPA deal to renegotiate a separately signed Fanatics deal that is reportedly worth over $1 million. That deal was reportedly signed by Harrison before his last season at Ohio State.
"I'll continue to talk to my team and we'll do what's best for me moving forward. We'll just take it one day at a time. I just got drafted so I'm trying to enjoy the moment and be happy while I can at the moment," said Harrison at his introductory press conference weeks ago.
Harrison also has brand deals with New Balance and Head and Shoulders. He just secured the rights to wear No. 18 for Arizona from BJ Ojulari.
More from ESPN's Josh Weinfuss:
"Harrison is trying to renegotiate the deal for more money and is trying to use the fact that he has not yet signed the group licensing agreement as leverage, the source added. By not signing the NFLPA agreement, Harrison cannot be part of a large number of marketing deals. For example, he can't have Nike produce his Cardinals jersey -- which would then be sold at various outlets including Fanatics -- and he can't be in the Madden NFL video game."- Weinfuss
We'll see if this eventually gets settled, but it appears neither side wants to budge at this point in time.
The Cardinals just finished rookie mini camp and will begin voluntary OTA's on Monday.