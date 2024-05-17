Cardinals' BJ Ojulari Speaks on Giving Marvin Harrison Jr. No. 18
ARIZONA -- Months of anticipation was finally settled recently with the Arizona Cardinals' No. 18 officially being transferred from BJ Ojulari to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., as announced by the No. 4 overall pick himself.
There was some doubts on whether Harrison - who wore 18 in college at Ohio State - would get the number in the pros after Ojulari took the number after being drafted in 2023 out of LSU, where the number holds special meaning.
During an interview with AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban, Ojulari said the transition process was rather smooth.
"(Marvin) wore 18 in college, I wore 18 in college, and it means a lot to both of us, but we all came to an agreement to let him have 18," Ojulari said. "He's going to be a big part of our offense this year and he's a great guy.
"He approached me. He gave me a call, we chopped it up, had a good conversation. We all ended up happy. I switched to a different number. It's all good. We're all going to make plays and win games."
It's unknown what the ultimate price tag was for the jersey exchange - most players have to make a sweet deal to move off their number.
LSU awards the No. 18 to somebody who possesses the spirits and traits of the school. It's earned - not given.
Ojulari believes Harrison will represent the number well.
"He's deserving of 18 as a number, and he'll score touchdowns and I'll get sacks," he told Urban. Ojulari transitions to the No. 9, which was temporarily worn by Desmond Ridder after landing in the desert this offseason.
"I like the idea, because single-digit guys make plays, especially coming off the edge," Ojulari said. "Having that little bit of swag, little kids looking up to you, they want to be No. 9. But at the end of the day, your play is going to talk for you, no matter what number you're wearing."