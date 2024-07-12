Cardinals Coaches Tried to Prevent Steelers' Super Bowl Moment
ARIZONA -- It's a play Arizona Cardinals fans regrettably remember all too well.
Super Bowl 43 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kurt Warner and the Cardinals' offense is looking to get some points down 10-7 at the end of the first half.
First and goal at Pittsburgh's two-yard line. A field goal would level things after two quarters, but a touchdown would push the underdog Cardinals ahead at the break.
Warner sees the left side of the defense and checks with the offensive line. The Steelers show pressure late in the pre-play process, and the Hall of Fame quarterback knows he has to get the ball out early.
Arizona fans know the rest is history. Warner targeted Anquan Boldin on a slant pattern, and Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison was in perfect position to intercept the ball.
Several missed tackles and 100 yards later, Pittsburgh scored on the play, ensuring the potential 14-point swing went in their favor. The second half nearly landed in Arizona's favor thanks to Larry Fitzgerald, though the Steelers ultimately celebrated when confetti shot out of the cannons.
Harrison's interception will live in history books as one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history - though it nearly didn't happen.
Former Cardinals WR's coach Mike Miller (who later served as the passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator in Arizona) said in a interview for Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers: Players Recall the Glory Years of the Black and Gold by Sean Deveney that the Cardinals knew something was off before the play.
“The mistake with the interception return or mistakes that would not be obvious from just watching the game. You wish you didn't make those mistakes," said Miller (h/t SteelersNation.com)
"There are some things that took place that we were aware of before the play. We tried to get it corrected.
“As we read the play, James Harrison was supposed to blitz. But James apparently thought that was a mistake, so rather than blitz, he dropped at the last second, we did not think he would be there.
"He was able to step in and make a play on the ball. Then, we just had missed tackles the other way and he was able to go 100 yards for a touchdown.”
What exactly Miller and the rest of Arizona's staff tried to do prior to the play to prevent it is unknown, as the Cardinals didn't have any timeouts remaining.
However, it's clear the Cardinals - at least on the sideline - saw something awful develop before it even happened.
At least Warner has a good sense of humor about the play:
Harrison confirmed himself with The Athletic he was supposed to blitz.
"I decided that I was gonna drop and play for the quick slant in, because I felt like he was going to read it and get the ball off fast enough before we can get there,"
Warner - in an interview with NFL Network - says he also thought Harrison was rushing.
"I saw his first step and I thought, 'James is coming. Get my eyes to the receiver, let it go.' And as soon as I let it go, I see big No. 92," said Warner.