Super Bowl 60 Opening Odds (Seahawks, Sam Darnold Favored Over Patriots)

Super Bowl 60 is officially set!

After two close games on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet in what is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, only both of the quarterbacks are different.

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots survived the snow on Sunday to beat the Denver Broncos and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, holding Denver to just seven points in the process. The Patriots went from a four-win team last season to a Super Bowl appearance in Mike Vrabel's first season as their head coach.

In the NFC, Darnold and the Seahawks outdueled Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in a 31-27 win, reaching the Super Bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Macdonald. It's an insane career turnaround for Darnold, who was a former top-three pick and has bounced around with several teams before landing in Seattle for the 2025 season.

This is a matchup between two of the NFL's best defenses, but who is set as the favorite?

Let's dive into the opening odds for Super Bowl 60, which will be played in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

NFL Odds for Super Bowl LX

Sunday, Feb. 8 - 6:30 p.m. EST

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Spread: Seahawks -3.5 (-115)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as favorites in Super Bowl 60, and it make sense since the lookahead lines before the AFC and NFC title games had the NFC winner favored no matter the opponent.

Seattle has been favored to win the Super Bowl since the playoffs started, but the Patriots momentarily took over as favorites on Sunday after they beat Denver. New England's path to the Super Bowl has been through some elite defenses, but the Seattle defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play this season) could end up being the toughest unit Maye has to conquer.

New England is 2-1 against the spread so far in the playoffs, covering against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, but it failed to do so against Denver on Sunday. The Patriots opened as 5.5-point favorites against Denver, but the line eventually came down to 3.5 by game time. Still, Denver coverd in the 10-7 loss.

The total sits at 46.5 in this Super Bowl matchup, which is higher than both totals were in the conference championship games. Seattle and Los Angeles closed at 45.5 while the Broncos and Patriots closed at 42.5.

So, even though these defenses have been great this season, oddsmakers think both quarterbacks will be able to put up some points. It is worth noting that New England has not allowed more than 16 points in a game this postseason.

Lastly, both of these teams came out of nowhere when looking at the preseason odds to win the Super Bowl. Both New England and Seattle were +6000 before the season to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

