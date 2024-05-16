Reacting to Cardinals' 2024 Schedule
The Arizona Cardinals have their full 2024 schedule - here's our reactions.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals now know their full slate of preseason and regular season games, as the NFL officially unveiled every matchup across the board for all 32 teams.
No international games for Arizona despite two different opportunities, though the Cardinals are set to return to prime time as Monday Night Football comes to State Farm Stadium in Week 7.
Here's our reactions to the Cardinals' 2024 schedule:
More on Arizona's schedule thanks to the media relations department:
- Arizona will play three of its first four games at State Farm Stadium, giving the Cardinals three home games in the month of September for the fifth time in franchise history (2019, 2018, 2012 and 1979). Arizona will also play three of its final five regular season games at home.
- The Cardinals 2024 schedule is highlighted by four of its oldest rivalries: Chicago Bears (1st meeting in 1920), Green Bay Packers (1st meeting in 1921), Detroit Lions (1st meeting in 1930) and Washington Commanders (1st meeting in 1932).
- The 2024 season is the NFL's fourth to feature 17 regular season games and second in which teams from the NFC will play a ninth home game.
- Arizona’s 2024 home slate features three games vs. teams that made the postseason in 2023. That includes both teams – the 49ers and Lions – that played in the NFC Championship Game last season.
- This season, the Cards could face each of the rookie QBs who were taken with the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye) and four of the five QBs taken in the top-10 (J.J. McCarthy, taken 10th overall, is the other).
- Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will face five of the eight new head coaches in 2024: Mike McDonald (Seattle), Jerod Mayo (New England), Dave Canales (Carolina), Dan Quinn (Washington) and Jim Harbaugh (L.A. Chargers).
