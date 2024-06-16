Lions Hire Top Cardinals Exec
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly losing one of their executives to the Detroit Lions.
From Seth Walder on Twitter/X:
"The Lions hired Charlie Adkins from the Cardinals as Senior Director of Football Administration, per sources. Adkins had been Manager, Football Analytics & Research in Arizona."
Adkins had been in the desert for the last seven years, and was part of the analytics team GM Monti Ossenfort gave credit to after the 2024 NFL Draft:
"Our analytics department led by (Manager, Football Analytics & Research) Charlie Adkins and his staff (Football Analytics Assistant) Joe Andruzzi, (Football Analytics Assistant) Nick Tice, (Director, Football Systems) Carter Tamblyn and (Systems Developer) Heather Goldade. We had a great presentation from them earlier this week giving us their take on— they digest a lot of information and kick out things for a guy like me to understand, which is not easy to do. That was a great meeting we had with them, giving us their take. Just a different view of draft prospects. It was a great job by- Ossenfort
them to put their spin on our draft preparations."
Adkins - as our good friend Jess Root over at Cards Wire points out - now works with Lions COO Mike Disner, who used to work for the Cardinals.