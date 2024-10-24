Analyst: Cardinals Should Trade For Browns CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could potentially be players at the NFL's trade deadline in two weeks, pending on what direction the organization wants to go.
Sitting with a 3-4 record, the Cardinals could convince themselves the season is still theirs for the taking while also acknowledging the path to the postseason might be a longshot.
That's a decision for Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort to make, though if they're looking to become buyers, ESPN has their ideal trade target: Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II.
It's admittedly a tough sell according to Ben Solak, but Arizona should be first in line if his services are available.
"I'm not sure the Browns would really part with, but the Cardinals should be first on the phone if so. Newsome has inside-outside versatility and strength in both zone and man coverage. He would immediately slot in as the desperately needed CB1 in Arizona, while the rest of the young players on the depth chart fight for the remaining spots," he wrote.
Newsome would be a tremendous upgrade over Arizona's current selection of corners and would form a viable duo with current Cardinals slot corner Garrett Williams.
Newsome is just 24 years old and is a former first-round pick that has impressed during his short stint in Cleveland. He's an athletic and tall corner that would immediately find himself as a starter in the desert.
As to what a potential trade package would look like, that remains to be seen. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said he didn't expect the organization to be buyers at the deadline:
"The Cardinals are trying to win in 2024 while planning for the future. That's a balance that breeds patience, which is why I expect GM Monti Ossenfort to hold onto his picks. Safety Budda Baker would elicit trade interest if Ossenfort wants to give the free-agent-to-be a chance to earn a new contract elsewhere," wrote Fowler.
We'll see what direction Arizona ultimately chooses shortly.
