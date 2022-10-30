Arizona Cardinals CB Byron Murphy entered this week's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings as questionable with a back injury, but is expected to play according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

No Cardinals player has played more snaps on the defensive side of the ball, as Murphy has played exceptionally well this season by limiting some of the game's top receivers to minimal impact:

Davante Adams (2 rec, 11 yards)

Cooper Kupp (4 rec, 44 yards)

DJ Moore (6 rec, 50 yards)

AJ Brown (3 rec, 32 yards)

Could Justin Jefferson be next? The Cardinals certainly hope so, although they had high marks to give on the electric receiver:

“By numbers he’s getting the ball two-to-one to the second guy. So, it’s no different to Cooper Kupp or Adams or the big guy in Seattle (Metcalf) … He’s a special player and he’s been that way for three straight years," said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Arizona receives a big boost to their secondary in a game where it certainly looks like it will be needed.

Inactives will officially be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. As of now, D.J. Humphries (back), Matt Prater (hip) and Darrel Williams (knee) all remain questionable.

