How to Watch, Listen, Steam: Cardinals-Vikings Week 8

Here's how to watch, listen and stream Sunday's meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

The Arizona Cardinals travel in Week 8 to take on the Minnesota Vikings in what they hope can be back-to-back wins for the first time all season. 

With DeAndre Hopkins back, the Cardinals offense likes their chances of matching strides set by Vikings playmakers such as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and others. 

Minnesota provides no easy task, however. The Vikings are 5-1, having won four in a row coming off their bye week with extra preparation for the Cardinals. 

Close games have been a Vikings special thus far, as each of their previous four games have finished in one possession victories. 

Sunday's meeting between the two sides figures to be entertaining, if nothing else. 

Here's how you can watch, listen and stream Cardinals-Vikings in Week 8

Greg Dortch

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial by clicking here)

The game can also be heard locally on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

