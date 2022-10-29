Cardinals Elevate Pair of Linemen Ahead of Vikings Clash
On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals elevated DL Antwaun Woods and OL Badara Traore.
Woods could potentially see his first piece of action all season after signing with the practice squad in late August. DL Rashard Lawrence was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
Traore signed with Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 1. Last year, he played in one game for Jacksonville.
Tackle D.J. Humphries is questionable heading into Sunday with a back injury.
We'll know inactives 90 minutes prior to game time.
