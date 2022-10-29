Skip to main content

Cardinals Elevate Pair of Linemen Ahead of Vikings Clash

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals elevated Antwaun Woods and Badara Traore from the practice squad.

Woods could potentially see his first piece of action all season after signing with the practice squad in late August. DL Rashard Lawrence was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Traore signed with Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 1. Last year, he played in one game for Jacksonville. 

Tackle D.J. Humphries is questionable heading into Sunday with a back injury.

We'll know inactives 90 minutes prior to game time. 

