Cardinals Lead Broncos 6-3 at Halftime

The Arizona Cardinals lead the Denver Broncos 6-3 after two quarters of play.

The Arizona Cardinals have a slim lead heading into the break, but a lead nonetheless. Arizona leads Denver 6-3 with all scores coming via field goals.

Both teams - dealing with their backup quarterbacks - opted to play the first half safe with attempts to establish the run and very minimal plays to push the ball down the field.

Deferring until the second half, Brett Rypien and company took the field first for Denver.

Utilizing Jerry Jeudy early and often, the Broncos were able to set themselves up in field goal range, allowing Brandon McManus to knock through a 52-yard field goal to emerge to an early 3-0 lead.

After stopping Denver on their ensuing drive, Colt McCoy was intercepted by Justin Simmons for the game's first turnover.

However, Denver wouldn't manage any points despite taking over in Cardinals territory after McManus eventually trotted out and missed a 38-yard field goal.

The Cardinals finally found their way on the scoreboard after Matt Prater netted a 45-yard field goal to even the score at 3-3 just minutes into the second quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts until Myjai Sanders recovered a fumble with 38 seconds near midfield.

The Cardinals were able to position themselves into field goal position at the end of the half, and Prater connected on a 50-yard field goal to put Arizona ahead 6-3 as time expired.

Colt McCoy finished the first half 11-16 for 69 yards and one interception. His leading receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, has four catches for 32 yards.

J.J. Watt reached $700k in incentives for his first two sacks in the first half. The Cardinals defense sacked Rypien six times in the first two quarters of play. Watt added a third late in the second quarter.

Arizona will receive the ball to begin the third quarter.

