Colt McCoy Out vs. Broncos With Concussion

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy, in relief of Kyler Murray, exited the game in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos with a concussion and will not return.

The Arizona Cardinals can't catch a break at quarterback.

Just one week after starting quarterback Kyler Murray went down with an ACL injury, backup Colt McCoy found himself laying on the grass at Mile High injured and shaken up after a quarterback run on third-and-short against the Denver Broncos.

McCoy walked on his own to the locker room after the team initially brought out the cart. He was later ruled out with a concussion by the Cardinals.

McCoy emerged with some bumps and bruises from Monday Night Football and was initially listed on the team's injury report this week but was cleared.

RT Kelvin Beachum also went down on the play as McCoy went into the back of his legs after being nailed to the ground. He was the only Cardinals offensive player to have started each game. Cody Ford is currently in his place.

McCoy departed after going 13-of-21 for 78 yards and one interception. Trace McSorley is currently in relief of McCoy. Arizona leads 6-3 in the third quarter.

