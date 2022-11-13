Week 10 NFL Prop Bets to Take for Cardinals-Rams

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and if you're visiting this page, you're likely here to make some money on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

Interesting may be underselling a potential matchup featuring Colt McCoy and John Wolford slinging the ball for their respective teams.

With both squads already leaning towards bad football play with three wins each, perhaps the best way to make things more interesting/meaningful would be to place a few wagers on the game.

You could take the spread on either side, or moneyline if you simply want to watch a team win.

If you're into the world of prop bets, here's some good ones scattered across the web:

Cardinals-Rams Prop Bets

Sloan Piva, Sporting News

Cardinals at Rams: Cardinals winning margin 1-6

"I expect an upset here, if you can even call it an upset considering this should probably be listed as a pick 'em. The Rams offense has been in shambles all season -- from the offensive line to the running game to the ancillary receivers beyond Cooper Kupp -- and defenses with any semblance of a pass-rush have been feasting.

"Add to that a Matthew Stafford concussion, and L.A.'s chances of winning look murky, at best. Of course, the Cardinals also list Kyler Murray as questionable and "day-to-day" with a hamstring, so there's that, but honestly, even if we're in for a Colt McCoy-John Wolford showdown, my money will be on Arizona eking one out.

"The Cardinals have superior offensive depth with DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore out wide, Zach Ertz over the middle, and James Conner and Eno Benjamin in the backfield. The Super Bowl hangover worsens this week for the Rams, with or without Stafford."

"We’ve highlighted some favorite NFL player prop bets for Cardinals players for Week 10, looking at profitable historical betting trends:"

Zach Ertz has hit the Receptions Over in 12 of his last 17 games (+6.70 Units / 34% ROI)

A.J. Green has hit the Receptions Under in 9 of his last 11 games (+6.25 Units / 40% ROI)

"With Matthew Stafford potentially unable to go, as teams err on the side of caution with concussions, backup John Wolford will be thrust into action. He’s made parts of two starts in his career, with the second one seeing him leaving early in a postseason contest.

"While the Cards offense has scored at least 21 points in three straight with DeAndre Hopkins back, they’re up against a Rams team that has won eleven of twelve against them. In eight instances, ‘Zona has scored no more than 16 points.

"The Pick: Under 40 points (-109); 1 unit to win 0.92 units"

Charles Cash, BettingPros

Darrell Henderson Anytime TD

"Prior to the season, this would have been viewed as a high-scoring matchup. As of Friday, the health uncertainty around both QBs has this game total at 40.5, the third lowest on the day. Even with the low total and uncertainty around the offenses, there will still be a few TDs in this matchup.

"Henderson led the backfield last week with 12 rushes, compared to Akers’ 5. Rookie Kyren Williams may start to get involved this week, but Henderson should lead the backfield again. The Cardinals have given up four TDs to RBs over the last two weeks."

